Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $627,665.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $81,788.05 or 1.35651659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00615485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00081358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030561 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

