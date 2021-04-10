Unistake Market Capitalization Achieves $16.63 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $16.63 million and $1.05 million worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00294250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.00731368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,375.50 or 1.00093403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00757693 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,620,803 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.