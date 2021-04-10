United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.28

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $27.24. United Bancshares shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 939 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

