United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

