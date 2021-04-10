United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $341.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

