UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

