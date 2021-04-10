Unitrade Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $3.58 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

