Uptrennd (1UP) Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $166,226.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00130396 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

