Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Upwork worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.84 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

