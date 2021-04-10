Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

