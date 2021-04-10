Urus Price Tops $18.94 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.94 or 0.00032085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $1.54 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

