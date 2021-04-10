USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.82. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 34,631 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $159.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

