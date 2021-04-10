USDJ (USDJ) One Day Volume Hits $7.10 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. USDJ has a market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001908 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

