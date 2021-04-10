USDK (USDK) One Day Volume Hits $165.84 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $165.84 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.00745201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.40 or 0.99813809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.02 or 0.00758941 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

