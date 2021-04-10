USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006037 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.