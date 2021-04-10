Utrust Price Reaches $0.64 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $289.07 million and $27.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

