Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
UTZ opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
