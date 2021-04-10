Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

UTZ opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

