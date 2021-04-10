v.systems (VSYS) Market Cap Reaches $108.61 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $108.61 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,172,765,620 coins and its circulating supply is 2,249,157,156 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.