Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.45 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $175.30 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 197,182,499 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

