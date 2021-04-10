Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $304.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.92 and a 1-year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

