Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.88, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

