Validity (VAL) Trading Up 36.9% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00008193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $120,288.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,277,485 coins and its circulating supply is 4,276,371 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.