VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM opened at $23.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

