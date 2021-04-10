Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.