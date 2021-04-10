Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

