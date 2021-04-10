Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 698,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.