Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. 124,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

