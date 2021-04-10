Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,282. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $102.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

