Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

