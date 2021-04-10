Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

