Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

