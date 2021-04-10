Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

