Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $351,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $378.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

