Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,748,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,878. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

