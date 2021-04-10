Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

