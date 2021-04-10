Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

