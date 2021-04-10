Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

