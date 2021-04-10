Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 243.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $214.14. 3,559,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,551. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

