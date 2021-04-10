Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.