Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.29 or 0.00076946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $632,481.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 848,215 coins and its circulating supply is 703,085 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.