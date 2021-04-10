Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 105,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.