VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,221.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.41 or 0.00015972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $5,221.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,765 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

