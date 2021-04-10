Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Vaxart worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $651.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

