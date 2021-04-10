Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.37 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock worth $2,908,213 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

