Veil Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $2,004.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,426.88 or 1.00046941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.00454540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.00325046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00746485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004007 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

