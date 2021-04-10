Velas (VLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.64 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $415.65 million and $13.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

