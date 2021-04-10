Venus (XVS) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $59.33 or 0.00099877 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $555.35 million and approximately $68.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360,403 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

