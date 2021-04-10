Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

VNE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 544,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,887. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

