Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

VSTM stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

