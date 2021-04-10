Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $14.90. Verbund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

